Pictures | Fri Jul 7, 2017 | 8:02pm IST

Last stand in Mosul

A member of the Emergency Response Division opens fire against Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
1 / 40
Members of Iraqi federal police carry their weapons during fighting with Islamic State militants at the frontline in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
2 / 40
Displaced residents, who fled from clashes, carry their luggage during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
3 / 40
An armored personnel carrier of Iraqi security forces fire against Islamic State militants at the frontline. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
4 / 40
Iraqi military vehicles during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
5 / 40
Smoke rises from an air strike during fighting with Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
6 / 40
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
7 / 40
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
8 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division take cover. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
9 / 40
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
10 / 40
An elderly displaced Iraqi woman who fled from Islamic State militants carries a baby. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
11 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
12 / 40
A member of the Iraqi security forces runs with his weapon during a fight. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
13 / 40
Destroyed building and cars in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
14 / 40
Iraqi Federal Police members hold an Islamic State flag, which they pulled down during fighting. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
15 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division in the Old City. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
16 / 40
Iraqi Federal Police members ride in military vehicles. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
17 / 40
A tank of the Emergency Response Division fires at Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
18 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
19 / 40
An Iraqi baby who fled from the Islamic State militants receives a vaccination against disease. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
20 / 40
A member of Iraqi Federal Police opens fire against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
21 / 40
A displaced Iraqi woman who fled from the clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
22 / 40
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds a a rocket-propelled grenade launcher. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
23 / 40
A member of the Emergency Response Division walks up a staircase in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
24 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division look for cover after a hand grenade explosion. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
25 / 40
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
26 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division check a drone. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
27 / 40
A member of Iraqi Federal Police waves an Iraqi flag as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
28 / 40
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque in the Old City. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
29 / 40
Members of Iraqi Federal Police carry a boy as they celebrate in West Mosul. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
30 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk with their weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
31 / 40
Smoke billows next to the remains of the al-Hadba minaret at the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Sunday, July 02, 2017
32 / 40
A displaced Iraqi boy carries his brother to a field hospital. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
33 / 40
Displaced Iraqi civilians who fled from clashes ride in a military vehicle. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
34 / 40
A member of the Emergency Response Division carries his weapons. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
35 / 40
Smoke rise from an air strike during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
36 / 40
A displaced woman who fled from clashes receives water from a member of the Counter Terrorism Service in the Old City. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Saturday, July 01, 2017
37 / 40
Members of the Emergency Response Division rest. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
38 / 40
Displaced people who fled their homes are pictured in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 30, 2017
39 / 40
A member of the Emergency Response Division holds his weapon during the fight with the Islamic States militants in the Old City. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, July 03, 2017
40 / 40
