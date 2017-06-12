London Fashion Week Men's Spring 2018
A model presents a creation at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall TEMPLATE OUT
Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Craig Green catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model presents a creation at the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Models wait backstage of the Christopher Raeburn catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A model is groomed backstage at the Vivienne Westwood catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
KTZ catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
John Lawrence Sullivan catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Astrid Andersen catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
MAN catwalk show. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
Best of Tony Awards
'Dear Evan Hansen,' the teen-angst driven musical about a high school outsider, wins the top prize.
AFI Life Achievement Award
The stars come out for the American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award honoring Diane Keaton in Los Angeles.
Amal and George Clooney welcome twins
Amal Clooney has given birth to twins named Ella and Alexander, her husband George Clooney's publicist said, the first children for the international human...
Walt Disney's Disneyland auction
Close to 1,000 pieces of Disneyland memorabilia including Walt Disney's original 1953 Disneyland map hit the auction block.
MORE IN PICTURES
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.