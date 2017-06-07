Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 8, 2017 | 12:35am IST

London's Borough Market crime scene

Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A police officer guards an entrance near the scene of the recent attack at London Bridge and Borough Market in central London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Forensic officers walk along the road at the scene of the attack on London Bridge and Borough Market, London. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2017
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Police officers sweep the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A police officer stands next to unfinished drinks on a table outside a pub in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Discarded medical equipment lies on the ground near Borough Market after an attack left 7 people dead and dozens injured in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
A police officer sweeps the street outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
A forensics investigator works at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Tables and chairs are seen outside a restaurant in Borough Market behind the police cordon around the scene of the attack in London. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Forensics investigators work at the south end of London Bridge, near Borough market following an attack which left 7 people dead and dozens of injured in central London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
