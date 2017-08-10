Long live the goat king
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin, Ireland. Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a...more
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, accompanies the wild goat that was caught for Puck Fair to be crowned King Puck for three days, in Killorglin. The origins of the event are unclear, though there are many local theories from a harvest festival to tales...more
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. Organizers say historical references to the festival date back to the early 17th century....more
Spectators attend the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People crowd into a window to see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Lady in Waiting to the Queen Puck Caoilinn Foley, 13, participates in accompanying the goat during a parade on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin....more
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for the duration of Puck Fair which is three days in Killorglin. Organizers say King Puck is to be treated royally during his brief reign with a...more
Cousins Jim Flanagan and Kit Flanagan enjoy watching Puck Fair in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Puck Queen Caitlin Horgan, 12, poses with the newly crowned King Puck goat which will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The newly crowned King Puck goat is hoisted to the top of a platform above the town where it will be held for the duration of Puck Fair which is three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A crown is affixed to a wild goat as it is crowned King Puck and will be held on a platform above the town for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
People line the streets in front of a statue of King Puck see a wild goat paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The wild goat that was caught from a mountain in Kerry for Puck Fair is paraded through the town before being crowned King Puck for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
The O'Sullivan family wait by their van on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A card game is played in a field on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Men chat on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
A woman waits on a street with her newly purchased pony on the first day of Puck Fair which begins with a horse market and the crowning of a goat as King for three days in Killorglin. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Next Slideshows
Indian security forces in Kashmir
Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are deployed by India in the Kashmir Valley to contain a nearly 30-year separatist revolt.
Botswana's race of one
Isaac Makwala ran a 200m individual time trial to qualify for the semi-finals, after falling victim to an outbreak of sickness that has hit scores of athletes...
Stargazers view a lunar eclipse
A partial lunar eclipse is visible across sections of Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia as the earth passes between the moon and the sun.
Battle of the Strongmen
Only the strong survive at the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
MORE IN PICTURES
Gorakhpur hospital deaths
More than 60 people have died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh in recent days.
India at 70: Independence Day rehearsals
Pictures of armed forces personnel taking part in full-dress rehearsals ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.