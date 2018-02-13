Lunar New Year
A man takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Passengers wait to board trains at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Folk artists perform a lion dance ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, at Taierzhuang Ancient Town scenic area in Zaozhuang, Shandong province, China February 10, 2018.REUTERS/Stringer
A woman draws "Fai Chun", or Chinese New Year, couplets for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A giant dog lantern decoration is seen for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man prepares lanterns and decorations for sale at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in central Phnom Penh, Cambodia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man buys candies as he prepares for Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog, at a market in Taipei, Taiwan February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
People walk past lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Men perform a dragon dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Visitors take pictures of themselves with lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman takes pictures of trees decorated for Spring Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Ditan Park in Beijing, China February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
People visit lantern decorations for the upcoming Chinese New Year in Yu Yuan Garden in Shanghai, China February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A person holds a T-shirt for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Glodok market in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A visitor hangs his wish to a lantern at a lantern fair ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, in Xian, Shaanxi province, China February 8, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
A child holds Spring Festival decorations at a market ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Hefei, Anhui province, China February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Men perform the lions dance ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year in Phnom Penh, Cambodia February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
Villagers wait to collect their share of bonuses at a ceremony by an agricultural cooperation, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, in Fuyang, Anhui province, China January 31, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS
Passengers walk to board trains at Dongguan East railway station, as the travel rush for Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring festival, begins, in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers experience a head massage at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
A child cries on a suitcase at Shanghai's Hongqiao Railway Station as the annual Spring Festival travel rush begins ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, China February 1, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Carnival in Brazil
Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.
India at Winter Olympics
Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop as cold waves sweep across India.
Germany's carnival
The Rose Monday parades in Mainz and Duesseldorf are the highlight of the German street carnival season.
MORE IN PICTURES
South African President Jacob Zuma resigns
Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa, heeding orders by the ruling African National Congress to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 5
Highlights from day five of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Extreme winds in Pyeongchang
Several Olympic events were postponed or rescheduled as strong winds swept through Pyeongchang, damaging temporary structures set up for the Games.
Kim Jong Un lookalike crashes Pyeongchang
The impersonator, who later only identified himself as Howard, smiled and waved to crowds as the unified Korean hockey team played Japan.
Westminster Dog Show
Flynn the bichon frise fetches the 'Best in Show' prize at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Maha Shivaratri festival
Maha Shivaratri is a Hindu festival celebrated to honour Lord Shiva.