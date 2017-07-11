Madonna opens hospital wing in Malawi
Madonna embraces her adopted son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna sits with her adopted children during the opening of Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
People are seen outside during the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Women sing before the opening of the Mercy James hospital, a hospital named after one of Madonna's adopted child, Mercy James, in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantye, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Madonna reacts during the opening of her Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
