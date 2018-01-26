Edition:
Madrid Fashion Week

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada's Fall/Winter 2018 collection during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada acknowledges the public's applause. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
A model gets made up during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Devota & Lomba. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Ana Locking. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Hannibal Laguna. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A model holds her shoes before taking part in a show at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
The 2nd Skin Co.. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
A model talks on the phone as she gets made up during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Models dance on the catwalk as they present creations by Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Andres Sarda. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Roberto Verino. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Alvarno. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Alvarno. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Maria Escote. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
