India
Pictures | Wed Feb 14, 2018 | 3:00pm IST

Maha Shivaratri festival

Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals in front of a statue of Lord Shiva inside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Mumbai, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A person dressed as Hindu goddess Kali performs a dance during a religious procession during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Allahabad, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Devotees offer prayers and perform rituals in front of a statue of Lord Shiva inside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Bengaluru, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Hindu devotee prays at a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A newly-married couple and other Hindu devotees pour holy water over a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) as they pray inside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Hindu woman whispers her wishes in the ear of Nandi (mount of Lord Shiva) inside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Chandigarh, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Hindu woman helps her daughter to touch a Shivling (a symbol of Lord Shiva) to get blessings as they pray inside a temple during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
A Hindu woman touches the wall of a temple as other devotees offer prayers during the Maha Shivaratri festival in Kolkata, February 14, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 14, 2018
