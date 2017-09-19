Mahalaya in India
Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Devotees perform rituals as part of their prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu priest (R) performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, as he helps a family to pray on the banks of the Ganges river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more
