Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 19, 2017 | 6:35pm IST

Mahalaya in India

Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 11
Devotees perform rituals as part of their prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees perform rituals as part of their prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Devotees perform rituals as part of their prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
2 / 11
Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Devotees raise their hands as they perform prayers to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Ahmedabad, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
3 / 11
Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus pray as they take a dip in the waters of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 11
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
5 / 11
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
6 / 11
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus perform rituals as part of their prayers on the steps of holy Banganga Tank to honour the souls of their departed ancestors on the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Mumbai, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
7 / 11
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Brahmaputra to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Guwahati, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
Close
8 / 11
Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Hindus gather to perform Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
9 / 11
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Hindu man performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, on the banks of the river Ganges to honour the souls of his departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 11
A Hindu priest (R) performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, as he helps a family to pray on the banks of the Ganges river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu priest (R) performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, as he helps a family to pray on the banks of the Ganges river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 19, 2017
A Hindu priest (R) performs Tarpana, a religious ritual, as he helps a family to pray on the banks of the Ganges river to honour the souls of their departed ancestors during the auspicious day of Mahalaya in Kolkata, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Next Slideshows

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Florida Keys devastated by Irma

Officials say 25 percent of homes were destroyed and 65 percent suffered major damage when Irma barreled ashore in the Florida Keys.

19 Sep 2017
Air show over Athens

Air show over Athens

Aerobatic displays during the Athens Flying Week aviation event at Tanagra air base in Greece.

19 Sep 2017
Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands

Irma aftermath on U.S. Virgin Islands

Damage to the U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma.

18 Sep 2017
India vs Australia

India vs Australia

Highlights of the first match of a five-ODI series between India and Australia in Chennai.

17 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast