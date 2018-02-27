Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 27, 2018 | 9:41pm IST

Making an Oscar

Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner Technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner Technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Oscar statuettes sit in a safe at the Polich Tallix foundry before shipped to Epner Technology to be electroplated in 24 carat gold in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 17
An Oscar statuette is seen in a vice at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuette is seen in a vice at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuette is seen in a vice at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 17
An Oscar statuette is cleaned at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuette is cleaned at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuette is cleaned at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
3 / 17
An Oscar statuettes are polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuettes are polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuettes are polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 17
An Oscar statuette is polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuette is polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuette is polished at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
5 / 17
A bronze Oscar statuette sits on a workbench at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A bronze Oscar statuette sits on a workbench at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A bronze Oscar statuette sits on a workbench at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 17
Oscar statuettes sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oscar statuettes sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Oscar statuettes sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 17
An Oscar statuette is dipped into a chemical ionized solution of gold cyanide at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuette is dipped into a chemical ionized solution of gold cyanide at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuette is dipped into a chemical ionized solution of gold cyanide at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 17
An Oscar statuette hangs during the cleaning process at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

An Oscar statuette hangs during the cleaning process at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
An Oscar statuette hangs during the cleaning process at Epner Technology in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 17
Oscar 3-D wax printed statuette molds sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Oscar 3-D wax printed statuette molds sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Oscar 3-D wax printed statuette molds sit at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 17
The Oscar statuette master production mold is seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The Oscar statuette master production mold is seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The Oscar statuette master production mold is seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 17
A finished Oscar statuette sits before being mounted with a base at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A finished Oscar statuette sits before being mounted with a base at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A finished Oscar statuette sits before being mounted with a base at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 17
A finished Oscar statuette is polished by Stephanie Minor, project coordinator, at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A finished Oscar statuette is polished by Stephanie Minor, project coordinator, at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A finished Oscar statuette is polished by Stephanie Minor, project coordinator, at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
13 / 17
The a finished Oscar statuette is held with its bronze black plating base mounted at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The a finished Oscar statuette is held with its bronze black plating base mounted at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The a finished Oscar statuette is held with its bronze black plating base mounted at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 17
A finished Oscar statuette is unwrapped at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A finished Oscar statuette is unwrapped at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A finished Oscar statuette is unwrapped at the Polich Tallix Fine Art Foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
15 / 17
Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Finished mounted Oscar Statuettes are seen at the Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
16 / 17
The bronze black plating base of a finished Oscar statuette is seen at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

The bronze black plating base of a finished Oscar statuette is seen at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The bronze black plating base of a finished Oscar statuette is seen at Polich Tallix foundry in Walden, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated across India.

27 Feb 2018
Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

27 Feb 2018
Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Pyeongchang Olympics closing ceremony

Highlights from the closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

27 Feb 2018
Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Best of the Pyeongchang Olympics

Our top photos from the Pyeongchang Olympics.

26 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress

Highlights from Europe's biggest annual technology conference in Barcelona.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sridevi: 1963-2018

Sridevi: 1963-2018

Pictures from the life of Bollywood actress Sridevi.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

At the gun range with Florida youth shooting club

Teens practice clay target shooting at a gun range in Sunrise, Florida, just a dozen miles away from the scene of a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

A Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast