Manushi Chhillar: Miss World 2017
Miss India Manushi Chhillar is crowned as Miss World next to first runner-up Miss Mexico Andrea Meza and second runner-up Miss England Stephanie Hill at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China November 18, 2017. Picture taken November...more
Miss India Manushi Chhillar is crowned as Miss World next to first runner-up Miss Mexico Andrea Meza and second runner-up Miss England Stephanie Hill at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China November 18, 2017. Picture taken November...more
Miss India Manushi Chhillar waves onstage after being crowned Miss World at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China November 18, 2017. Picture taken November 18, 2017. CNS/Luo Yunfei via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS...more
Winner of Miss World Miss India Manushi Chhillar holds hands with first runner-up Miss Mexico Andrea Meza and second runner-up Miss England Stephanie Hill at the Miss World pageant in Sanya, Hainan province, China November 18, 2017. Picture taken...more
