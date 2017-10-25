Edition:
Marawi all but destroyed

A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Tuesday, October 24, 2017
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Wednesday, October 25, 2017
