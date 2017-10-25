Marawi all but destroyed
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State militant groups inside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines announced on Monday the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups outside military headquarters in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Next Slideshows
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.
Students of war
School goes on in damaged classrooms in Syria, Yemen and Iraq.
U.S. Secretary of State visits India
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in India during his first visit to South Asia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, will be cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show
Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country seeking to derail an election rerun.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Funeral for a king
Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Fall colors
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Protests over Kenya's cancelled election
Opposition protests continue in Kenya against a looming presidential vote re-run.