Pictures | Thu Nov 23, 2017 | 10:45am IST

March of the mariachis

Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, at Garibaldi square in Mexico City, Mexico, November 22, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A bow tie with an image of Santa Cecilia is pictured during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis play music during a service to celebrate Santa Cecilia at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A pin of Santa Cecilia is pictured on a mariachi's costume during a service at Garibaldi square in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A mariachi walks in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

