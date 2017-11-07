Mass shooting at Texas church
A law enforcement officer enters the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Officials with a scanner near the entrance of the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A law enforcement officer guards the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
An aerial photo shows the site of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Pastor Frank Pomeroy and his wife Sherri listen at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church, the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Crosses are placed near a vigil in the memory of those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The playground at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman is escorted to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Miranda Hernandez (L) prays at sunset with father Kenneth and mother Irene at a row of crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Law enforcement officials investigate a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Rebecca Thompson prays after placing flowers near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Members of the FBI Evidence Response Team use metal detectors outside the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbors who live next to the site of the shooting are pictured. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman and her children take part in a vigil for victims of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
A woman prays after a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
A Comal County Sheriff's office vehicle in front of the residence of shooting suspect Devin Kelley in New Braunfels, Texas. REUTERS/Jon Herskovitz
The site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Volunteers distribute water to law enforcement officials near the First Baptist Church after a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
The area around the First Baptist Church is taped off by law enforcement in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
First responders at the scene of shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
A helicopter flies near the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
FBI officials arrive at the site of a mass shooting in Sutherland Springs. MAX MASSEY/ KSAT 12/via REUTERS
First responders are at the shooting scene at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil for victims of a mass shooting in a church in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
President Trump speaks about the shooting in Texas during an event with U.S. and Japanese business leaders at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Law enforcement set up a cordon along an intersection in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
The residence of Devin Patrick Kelley, who is suspected of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, is seen in an aerial photo in New Braunfels, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
