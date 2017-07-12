Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 12, 2017 | 5:30am IST

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 10
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor square off. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 10
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Floyd Mayweather holds up a check. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Next Slideshows

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

03 Jul 2017
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

27 Jun 2017
Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

21 Jun 2017
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

19 Jun 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast