Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 10, 2018 | 9:15am IST

#MeToo at New York Fashion Week

A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
1 / 15
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
2 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
3 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
4 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
5 / 15
A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model tells her story during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
6 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
7 / 15
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model gets ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
8 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
9 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
10 / 15
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
11 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
12 / 15
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creations during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
13 / 15
A model presents creation during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A model presents creation during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
A model presents creation during the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
14 / 15
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, February 10, 2018
Models get ready backstage before the #MeToo Fashion show. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

Next Slideshows

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

10 Feb 2018
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of...

10 Feb 2018
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

10 Feb 2018
Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Damaged graves of Puerto Rico

Graves in Lares, Puerto Rico lay destroyed after Hurricane Maria in September 2017.

10 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our top India pictures from this week.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 2

Highlights from day two of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Modi in Palestine

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine on his first leg of three-nation tour of West Asia.

India at Winter Olympics

India at Winter Olympics

Pictures of the Indian contingent from 2018 Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York.

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea missiles on parade

North Korea showcased new intercontinental ballistic missiles during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the North Korean army.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city

Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast