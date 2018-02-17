Edition:
Mexico helicopter crashes in wake of earthquake

People react as soldiers stand next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People react as soldiers stand next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Soldiers stand guard next to parts of a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Soldiers stand guard next to parts of a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People react after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

People react after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People react after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Coffins with bodies of the victims are pictured inside a home after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Coffins with bodies of the victims are pictured inside a home after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A soldier stands guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A soldier stands guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A woman walks past a soldier standing next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A woman walks past a soldier standing next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A relative cries near coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A relative cries near coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People stand near coffins with the bodies of the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People stand near coffins with the bodies of the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
People stand near coffins with the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
People stand near coffins with the victims after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
A man reacts near a coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
A man reacts near a coffin with the body of the victim after a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata

Reuters / Saturday, February 17, 2018
Soldiers stand guard next to a military helicopter, carrying Mexico's interior minister and the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca, crashed on top of two vans in an open field while trying to land in Santiago Jamiltepec, Mexico. REUTERS/Jorge Luis Plata
