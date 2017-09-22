Edition:
Mexico reels after devastating earthquake

Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of the collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Rescue workers stand next to the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, September 23, 2017
Rescue workers gesture for silence as they search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Soldiers and people clean the rubble of a house that collapsed in an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Friday, September 22, 2017
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Members of Israeli and Mexican rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
People lower a casket, holding the body of a victim who died in an earthquake, into a grave, in Atzala, on the outskirts of Puebla. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A car covered in rubble is seen after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers work at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
A rescue team and their dog search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
People react near a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
People motion to others to be quiet as rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A person sits on the roof of a little house while looking at the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A woman hugs a casket holding the body of a victim who died along with others, after the roof of a church collapsed, in Atzala, on the outskirts of Puebla. REUTERS/Imelda Medina

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Mexican soldiers work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
People are treated for injuries in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building between Torreon and Viaducto Miguel Aleman, in Mexico City. Rafael Arias/Social Media/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Members of the Mexican Navy search inside a collapsed building in Mexico City. SEMAR/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
An army officer searches for people trapped among the rubble of a fallen building in Mexico City. SEDENA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 21, 2017
Rescue workers search through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
A rescue dog and his trainer work on the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Wednesday, September 20, 2017
