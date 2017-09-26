Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 26, 2017 | 11:10pm IST

Mexico's desperate search for survivors

Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Rescue teams remove rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
1 / 16
A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A Mexican fire fighter climbs up a ladder leaning against the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
2 / 16
The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
The family member of a person trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building reacts, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
3 / 16
Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Mexican fire fighters stand on the rubble of a collapsed multi-family residential building, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 16
Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Members of a Japanese rescue team hold a dog found underneath the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
5 / 16
A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
A member of an Argentine rescue team walks down a ladder with his sniffer dog, at the site of collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake, in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 16
A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A man gestures as members of a Japanese rescue team pay their respects to the victims of a collapsed multi family residential, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
7 / 16
Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Members of rescue teams search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
8 / 16
A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A member of a rescue team gestures as he searches for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
9 / 16
A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A member of rescue team (R) holds a megaphone next to his team mates as they search for survivors, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
10 / 16
Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Members of a rescue team search search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 16
A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, September 26, 2017
A member of rescue team looks on, in the rubble of a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 16
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Mexican and international rescue teams remove a platform as they search for survivors in a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
13 / 16
Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
14 / 16
Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Rescue teams and volunteers continue to search for people in a collapsed building, after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
15 / 16
Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, September 24, 2017
Members of rescue teams work in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Next Slideshows

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

At the epicenter of Mexico's earthquake

Picking up the pieces in San Juan Pilcaya and Axochiapan, two towns near the epicenter of last week's devastating earthquake in central Mexico.

26 Sep 2017
St. Croix damage from above

St. Croix damage from above

Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix following Hurricane Maria.

26 Sep 2017
Jim Mattis visits India

Jim Mattis visits India

U. S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is on a two-day official visit to India.

26 Sep 2017
Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Rio de Janeiro's drug war

Hundreds of Brazilian soldiers pour into Rio de Janeiro's Rocinha slum in a bid to help quell drug-related violence.

26 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast