Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Dec 1, 2017 | 9:25pm IST

Michael Flynn charged with lying to FBI

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
1 / 17
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn arrives for a plea hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
2 / 17
President Trump, joined by (L-R), Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Trump, joined by (L-R), Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 05, 2017
President Trump, joined by (L-R), Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Vice President Mike Pence, senior advisor Steve Bannon, Communications Director Sean Spicer and National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, speaks by phone with Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the Oval Office at the White House, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 17
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) arrives prior to a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 17
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Russian President Vladimir Putin sits next to retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn as they attend an exhibition marking the 10th anniversary of RT (Russia Today) television news channel in Moscow, Russia, December 10, 2015. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS
Close
5 / 17
Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Thursday, December 22, 2016
Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn looks at President-elect Donald Trump as he talks with the media at Mar-a-Lago estate where Trump attends meetings, in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 17
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, senior advisor and son-in-law of President, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, during a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, senior advisor and son-in-law of President, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Reince...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (C) sits next to (L-R) senior advisor Stephen Miller, chief White House strategist Steve Bannon, senior advisor and son-in-law of President, Jared Kushner and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, during a joint news conference between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, February 13, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 17
President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2017
President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor nominee Michael Flynn attends the inaugural parade in Washington, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 17
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 17
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement during the daily briefing at the White House, February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 17
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement next to Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement next to Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2017
National security adviser General Michael Flynn arrives to deliver a statement next to Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington February 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 17
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon board Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon board Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, February 13, 2017
National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (R) and Senior Counselor Steve Bannon board Air Force One at West Palm Beach International airport in West Palm Beach, Florida February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 17
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
White House National Security Advisor Michael Flynn (L) arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 17
Vice President Mike Pence greets National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Vice President Mike Pence greets National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2017....more

Reuters / Saturday, February 11, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence greets National Security Advisor Michael Flynn before Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump arrive for their joint news conference at the White House in Washington, February 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 17
Vice President Mike Pence (from L-R, 2nd row), Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and National Security Council Chief of Staff Keith Kellogg applaud after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Vice President Mike Pence (from L-R, 2nd row), Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and National Security Council Chief of Staff Keith Kellogg applaud after President Donald Trump signed a...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence (from L-R, 2nd row), Deputy National Security Advisor K. T. McFarland, National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and National Security Council Chief of Staff Keith Kellogg applaud after President Donald Trump signed a memorandum to security services directing them to defeat the Islamic State in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
15 / 17
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands by the elevators as he arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands by the elevators as he arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands by the elevators as he arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 17
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, November 30, 2016
Retired Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn arrives at Trump Tower where President-elect Donald Trump lives in New York, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Next Slideshows

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

01 Dec 2017
Pictures of the year: Protests

Pictures of the year: Protests

Our top protest photos from the past year.

01 Dec 2017
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

01 Dec 2017
Bali volcano erupts

Bali volcano erupts

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts after spewing huge columns of ash over the past few days.

30 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Our top photos from above this past year.

Pictures of the month: November

Pictures of the month: November

Our top photos from the past month.

Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Pictures of the year: Oddly

Our top odd and unusual images from around the world this year.

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our most popular Instagram photos

Our top Instagram posts from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast