Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
African migrants react after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border. Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants crossed the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on Tuesday, leaving 14 people hospitalised, the Red...more
African migrants react after crossing the border. Local police said 200 people rushed the border in a bid to reach Europe. Around 60 managed to enter the territory and were attended by the Red Cross. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
An African migrant reacts after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A policeman looks at an African migrant's injuries sustained while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
African migrants lie exhausted after crossing the border. Once within the enclaves, migrants are either returned to their country of origin or moved to the Spanish mainland, which many use as a jumping-off point for the rest of Europe. REUTERS/Jesus...more
African migrants listen to a police officer after crossing the border. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
A Red Cross worker attends an African migrant who was injured while crossing the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Police stand around a group of African migrants as Red Cross workers attend the injured after they crossed the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Police stand around a group of African migrants after they crossed the border fence. REUTERS/Jesus Moron
Next Slideshows
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
Hot air balloons over Italy
Hot air balloons float over the Umbrian countryside.
Airshow aerial acrobatics over Spain
Performers at the international airshow in Torre del Mar, southern Spain.
Painted bodies
Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Monkey business
India's fascination with the ancestors captured in pictures.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.