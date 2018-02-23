Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 23, 2018 | 10:05am IST

Milan Fashion Week

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
1 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
2 / 48
Bella Hadid presents a creation from Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Bella Hadid presents a creation from Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Bella Hadid presents a creation from Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
3 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
4 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
5 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
6 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
7 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
8 / 48
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 48
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 48
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 48
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
12 / 48
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
13 / 48
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, February 23, 2018
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 48
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
15 / 48
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
16 / 48
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
17 / 48
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
18 / 48
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
19 / 48
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
20 / 48
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
21 / 48
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
22 / 48
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
23 / 48
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
24 / 48
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 48
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
26 / 48
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, February 22, 2018
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
27 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
28 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
29 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
30 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
31 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
32 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
33 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
34 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
35 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
36 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
37 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
38 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
39 / 48
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
40 / 48
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
41 / 48
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
42 / 48
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
43 / 48
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
44 / 48
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
45 / 48
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
46 / 48
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
47 / 48
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Wednesday, February 21, 2018
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
48 / 48
View Again
View Next
Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Next Slideshows

Watching Black Panther

Watching Black Panther

Moviegoers take in the record-setting superhero film "Black Panther", hailed for its portrayal of Africans and African-Americans in the first blockbuster...

22 Feb 2018
Best of the Brit Awards

Best of the Brit Awards

Highlights from the Brit Awards in London.

22 Feb 2018
Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

22 Feb 2018
London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

21 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 14

Highlights from day fourteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 13

Highlights from day thirteen of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Inside CPAC

Inside CPAC

Conservative politicians, journalists and celebrities gather for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

The Trudeaus visit India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is on a week-long visit to India.

Olympic wipeouts

Olympic wipeouts

Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.

Trump meets with shooting survivors

Trump meets with shooting survivors

President Donald Trump held an emotional, hour-long meeting with students who survived the Florida shooting and a parent whose child did not.

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang

Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast