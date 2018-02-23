Milan Fashion Week
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Bella Hadid presents a creation from Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Fendi. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Prada. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Emilio Pucci. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Model Gigi Hadid presents a creation from Moschino. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Max Mara. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Gucci. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Shanghai Tang. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Top model Naomi Campbell poses with actor Millie Bobby Brown during the Moncler show. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Moncler. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
