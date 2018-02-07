Military parades around the world

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. Towards the end of every parade, it is tradition for the North Korean leader to come to the edge of the balcony from where he watches the proceedings and wave to foreign and local dignitaries sitting on either side of the building. The photographers and cameramen file photos to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea�s official state news outlet. The photographer on the far right has his hair styled in a similar way to Kim Jong Un, a common refrain amongst his bodyguards, aides and the photographers which surround him. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

