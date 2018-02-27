Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 27, 2018 | 8:20pm IST

Mobile World Congress

A visitor plays virtual football with Vive augmented reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor plays virtual football with Vive augmented reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A visitor plays virtual football with Vive augmented reality glasses during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 30
A hologram advert presented by Hypervsn by Kino-mo floats in mid-air. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A hologram advert presented by Hypervsn by Kino-mo floats in mid-air. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A hologram advert presented by Hypervsn by Kino-mo floats in mid-air. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 30
A woman checks Samsung's Galaxy S9+ slow-motion video inside its booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A woman checks Samsung's Galaxy S9+ slow-motion video inside its booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A woman checks Samsung's Galaxy S9+ slow-motion video inside its booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
3 / 30
Visitors take photos of the Robot Assistant Pepper by SoftBank Robotics. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Visitors take photos of the Robot Assistant Pepper by SoftBank Robotics. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
Visitors take photos of the Robot Assistant Pepper by SoftBank Robotics. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 30
A man checks a pair of Vuzix Blade augmented reality glasses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A man checks a pair of Vuzix Blade augmented reality glasses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A man checks a pair of Vuzix Blade augmented reality glasses. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 30
A visitors takes a selfie at Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitors takes a selfie at Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A visitors takes a selfie at Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 30
A visitor tries the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor tries the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
A visitor tries the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 30
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Tuesday, February 27, 2018
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 30
A visitor checks out a DisplayLink wireless VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor checks out a DisplayLink wireless VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor checks out a DisplayLink wireless VR headset at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 30
DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus device. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus device. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus device. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
10 / 30
An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
An engineer points to a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile used to control a driverless car. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 30
A driverless car controlled by a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile is pictured. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A driverless car controlled by a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile is pictured. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A driverless car controlled by a Huawei Mate 10 Pro mobile is pictured. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 30
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
The new Nokia 8110. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 30
A Samsung Galaxy S9 is displayed with an AR emoji at the Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Samsung Galaxy S9 is displayed with an AR emoji at the Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A Samsung Galaxy S9 is displayed with an AR emoji at the Samsung booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 30
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor tries out Lenovo augmented reality glasses with the Star Wars Jedi Challenges. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 30
The Crosscall Action-X3 waterproof smartphone. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The Crosscall Action-X3 waterproof smartphone. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Crosscall Action-X3 waterproof smartphone. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
16 / 30
Visitors attend the MessageBird messaging platform booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Visitors attend the MessageBird messaging platform booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors attend the MessageBird messaging platform booth. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
17 / 30
The home-use social robot piBo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The home-use social robot piBo. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The home-use social robot piBo. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
18 / 30
Visitors have their photographs taken at the Wiko mobile phone booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Visitors have their photographs taken at the Wiko mobile phone booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors have their photographs taken at the Wiko mobile phone booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
19 / 30
A waterproof smart watch from Shenzhen Ployer Electronics. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A waterproof smart watch from Shenzhen Ployer Electronics. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A waterproof smart watch from Shenzhen Ployer Electronics. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
20 / 30
Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Sony Mobile Communications, presents the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Sony Mobile Communications, presents the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Hideyuki Furumi, Executive Vice President Global Sales & Marketing of Sony Mobile Communications, presents the Xperia Ear Duo earbuds. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
21 / 30
Visitors check out VR headsets. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Visitors check out VR headsets. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors check out VR headsets. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
22 / 30
The Bless Plus smartphone by Portugal's Ikimobile and which is partially made of cork. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

The Bless Plus smartphone by Portugal's Ikimobile and which is partially made of cork. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Bless Plus smartphone by Portugal's Ikimobile and which is partially made of cork. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
23 / 30
The Sony Xperia XZ2. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Sony Xperia XZ2. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The Sony Xperia XZ2. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
24 / 30
Visitors check out the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Visitors check out the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
Visitors check out the new Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
25 / 30
The FITT360, a 360� neckband wearable camera by Linkflow is displayed at their booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The FITT360, a 360� neckband wearable camera by Linkflow is displayed at their booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
The FITT360, a 360� neckband wearable camera by Linkflow is displayed at their booth. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
26 / 30
Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, shows a wi-fi device. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, shows a wi-fi device. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, shows a wi-fi device. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
27 / 30
A visitor tries out VR glasses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A visitor tries out VR glasses. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2018
A visitor tries out VR glasses. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
28 / 30
A woman holds the new Nokia 8 Sirocco. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman holds the new Nokia 8 Sirocco. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
A woman holds the new Nokia 8 Sirocco. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
29 / 30
Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, presents the new "MateBook X Pro" laptop. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, presents the new "MateBook X Pro" laptop. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, February 25, 2018
Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, presents the new "MateBook X Pro" laptop. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated across India.

27 Feb 2018
The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

26 Feb 2018
Sridevi: 1963-2018

Sridevi: 1963-2018

Pictures from the life of Bollywood actress Sridevi.

25 Feb 2018
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from the week that was.

24 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Havana's neon night lights

Havana's neon night lights

Cuban artist restores the vintage signs of the cinemas, hotels and cabarets that lit up Havana's nightlife in its 1950s heyday.

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Arctic storm blankets Europe

Bitterly cold weather grips parts of Europe.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

The bombardment of eastern Ghouta over the past week has been one of the heaviest of Syria's seven-year war.

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

A Wrinkle in Time premiere

Oprah Winfrey joins others A-listers at the world premiere of Disney's latest movie "A Wrinkle In Time".

The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

Making an Oscar

Making an Oscar

The Academy Awards statuettes are shaped and plated in 24 carat gold.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Celebrating Holi

Celebrating Holi

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated across India.

Rare snowfall in Rome

Rare snowfall in Rome

Snow in Rome disrupts transport, shuts down schools and prompts authorities to call in the army to help clear the streets.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast