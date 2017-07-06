Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 6, 2017 | 6:30pm IST

Modi in Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) walks with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as they visit Olga Beach and a water desalination unit operated by G.A.L. Water Technologies, near Hadera, Israel July 6, 2017. Kobi Gideon/Courtesy of Government Press Office/GPO/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) stand alongside an Indian army officer at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd L) visit the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a memorial ceremony at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a memorial ceremony at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lays a wreath during a memorial ceremony at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) sign the guest book at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the guest book at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oded Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an Innovation conference with Israeli and Indian CEOs in Tel Aviv, Israel July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Oded Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian contingent of UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon) during a visit at the Indian Army Cemetery of World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa July 6, 2017. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hug upon Modi's arrival before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs a guest book as Israeli President Reuven Rivlin stands nearby before their meeting in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet guests at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president's official residence in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Coex/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joke during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as he delivers joint statements with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an exchange of co-operation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as he hugs Moshe Holtzberg, whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as they meet Moshe Holtzberg whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Moshe Holtzberg (not seen) whose parents were killed during the November 2008 attacks in Mumbai at Nariman House, home to the Mumbai chapter of the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish movement, in Jerusalem July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Atef Safadi/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they wave to the crowd during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands nearby during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave to the crowd during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he speaks during a reception for the Indian community in Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel July 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Thursday, July 06, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi steps off the aircraft as he arrives for a visit in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) hugs Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) listens to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (2nd R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (2nd L) during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an official welcoming ceremony upon his arrival in Israel at Ben Gurion Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi rekindles the eternal flame during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays a wreath during a ceremony commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev, visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Names at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Dan Balilty/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C), accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev (R), visits the Hall Of Rememberance at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yad Vashem Chairman Avner Shalev during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrounded by bodyguards during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a visit to Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Abir Sultan/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) stands next to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) hugs his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) shake hands with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a joint statment with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint statement with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting in Jerusalem July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
