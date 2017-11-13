Edition:
Pictures | Mon Nov 13, 2017 | 4:15pm IST

Modi meets Trump at ASEAN Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral meeting alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands as he holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers remarks to reporters before his bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila, Philippines November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
