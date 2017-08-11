Monkey business
Musafir, a pet monkey, eats a Jalebi sweet on a pavement in Kolkata, India on June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri//File Photo
A langur monkey sits on the shoulder of a man and eats nuts inside Rajaji National Park, near Rishikesh, Uttarakhand state, India, August 9, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo
Ramu, a pet monkey, jumps as his handler bathes in the waters of the Ganges River, on a hot summer day, in Kolkata, India April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri//File Photo
A macaque monkey walks along electricity cables in Old Delhi, India February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton//File Photo
Raju, a pet monkey belonging to a laundryman, sits on its owner's motorbike where it is tied on to prevent the monkey from escaping in Ajmer, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma//File Photo
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man carrying his pet monkey walks after taking a dip at the confluence of the river Ganges and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival at Sagar Island, south of Kolkata, India, January 14, 2017....more
Langur monkeys play next to the idols of Hindu deities at a lake in Pushkar, in Rajasthan, India June 23, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma//File Photo
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it eats a pomegranate fruit left behind as an offering by devotees during the Nag Panchami festival inside a temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A man dressed as a monkey reacts towards the camera as he begs on a street in New Delhi April 29, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo
A man with a performing monkey brushes his teeth outside a public toilet on a beach along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui//File Photo
A 23-day-old hamadryas baboon plays with a stuffed toy at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens after the baboon, according to a zoo doctor, was abandoned by its mother after its birth on April 4, in Mysuru, India, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Abhishek N....more
A monkey walks on power lines above a busy market in the old quarters of Delhi, India, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton//File Photo
A girl walks with her pet monkey on a promenade along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer/Files
A monkey eats a leftover apple from a garbage box in the northern Indian hill town of Shimla November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files
A monkey of a roadside entertainer performs at Parsaul village in Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh May 11, 2011. The monkey will dance for villagers for a fee. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma//File Photo
Rajesh, a 38-year-old auto rickshaw driver, plays with his monkey Raju in his house at Banetha village, located in the northwestern state of Rajasthan, July 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui//File Photo
A monkey eats a carrot on the national highway in the outskirts of Jammu January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta//File Photo
A group of monkeys sit huddled together on a cold morning in Udhampur about 70 km (43 miles) north of Jammu February 17, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli//File Photo
A pet monkey rides on a recovery truck in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal//File Photo
A combination of photos shows a monkey eating an apple on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu September 17, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Gupta//File Photo
A monkey drinks water from a roadside tap in the northeastern Indian city of Siliguri May 7, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri//File Photo
A monkey sits on a sign that reads 'Delhi' at the entrance of the Nehru park in the old quarters of Delhi July 27, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan//File Photo
A monkey crosses a street using overhead power lines in the old quarters of Delhi November 15, 2006. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan//File Photo
A man waits for tourists with his monkey on a street in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal//File Photo
Spectacled Langur monkey sits on a signboard in a wildlife sanctuary for endangered species in Sepahijala, 35 km (22 miles) south of India's northeastern city of Agartala April 22, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey//File Photo
Hindu devotees dressed as Lord Hanuman, a Hindu monkey god, attend a religious procession on the occasion of Ram Navami in the eastern Indian city of Patna March 27, 2007. Ram Navami is commemorated by Hindus across the India as the day Lord Rama was...more
A beggar looks on with a monkey on his head on a busy street in New Delhi December 19, 2005. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo
Rajathi, a nine-year-old girl, watches as her pet monkeys beg on a street in Chennai, India August 19, 2005. REUTERS//File Photo
A Langur monkey rests on a road fence outside Talkatora stadium, one of the venues for the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi September 29, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave//File Photo
