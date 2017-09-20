Monsoon rains lash Mumbai
A delivery boy pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains at a residential colony in Mumbai, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man gets his shave done on the entrance of his house during rains in Mumbai, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A girl walks on a road divider in a water-logged street as it rains in Mumbai, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People commute through a water-logged road street after rains in Mumbai, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People walk through a partially flooded street at a residential area in Mumbai, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men push a water tank through a partially flooded street at a residential area in Mumbai, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traders fill drinking water in containers from a municipal water tanker at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Kolkata, India August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A man balances himself as he walks on a wall at a water-logged neighbourhood in Mumbai, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Commuters walk on railway tracks at a railway station in Mumbai, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man carrying a bucket walks through a water-logged neighbourhood in Mumbai, August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People walk on water-logged railway tracks during rains at a railway station in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man wades through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A woman is helped to move through a water-logged road after rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People wade through a water-logged road past a stalled passenger bus during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man rides his motorbike through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People walk on water-logged railway tracks during rains at a railway station in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People wade through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A passenger bus moves through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
People help a woman to move her car through a water-logged road during rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A man wades through a water-logged road past a stranded car as it rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Vehicles are seen stuck in a traffic jam at an intersection after rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Commuters walk through water-logged roads after rains in Mumbai, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
