Mosul's famous mosque destroyed

Mosul's destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in Mosul, Iraq June 22, 2017. Iraqi alsumaria tv channel/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
A still image taken from video shows the destroyed Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul in Iraq, June 21, 2017. Islamic State militants blew up the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret, an Iraqi military statement said, as Iraqi forces seeking to expel the group from the city closed in on the site. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen through a building window in the old city of Mosul, Iraq June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
It was from this medieval mosque that the militants' leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a self-styled "caliphate" spanning parts of Syria and Iraq three years ago. Al-Baghdadi proclaimed himself "caliph," or ruler of all Muslims, from the pulpit of the mosque on July 4, 2014, after the insurgents overran parts of Iraq and Syria. Baghdadi's speech from the mosque was also the first time he revealed himself to the world, and the footage broadcast then is to this day the only video recording of him. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Saturday, July 05, 2014
The Iraqi military's media office distributed a picture taken from the air that appears to show the mosque and minaret flattened in the middle of the small houses of the Old City, the historic district where the militants are besieged. Islamic State's Amaq news agency accused American aircraft of destroying the mosque. Iraqi Military Handout/via Reuters TV

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes near Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, March 17, 2017. Islamic State's black flag had been flying over its 150-foot (45-meter) leaning minaret since June 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A black jihadist flag hangs from Mosul's Al-Habda minaret at the Grand Mosque, May 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
A smoke rises above Al-Nuri mosque in the old city as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants April 17, 2017. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
