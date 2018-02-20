Mount Sinabung erupts
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Maz Yons/ via REUTERS
Students clean their school yard from ash after Mount Sinabung volcano erupted on Monday at Payung village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano rises during an eruption as seen from Brastagi town in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/Tibta Peranginangin/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers vegetable plants as villagers carry their belongings at Payung Village in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 20, 2018. Antara Foto/Ahmad Putra/ via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung volcano covers a car and street following an eruption in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia February 19, 2018. Antara Foto/ Surianto Sembiring / via REUTERS
Ash from Mount Sinabung rises during an eruption, Indonesia February 19, 2018, in this still image taken from a social media video. TWITTER/@edykbarus/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Olympic wipeouts
Athletes crash as they push themselves to the limit in Pyeongchang.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 10
Highlights from day ten of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang fans
Face painting, flags and fun at the Winter Olympics.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 9
Highlights from day nine of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push
Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.
Brit Awards red carpet
Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.
Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Brazil's military takes over Rio security
Brazil's federal government orders the army to take over command of police forces in Rio de Janeiro state in a bid to curb violence driven by drug gangs.
Gold medal winners in Pyeongchang
Winning gold at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Kenya elephants on the move
Kenya Wildlife Service rangers move an elephant during a translocation exercise in Kenya.
Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta
(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.