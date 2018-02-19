Edition:
Mourning after Florida mass shooting

A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School weeps in front of a cross and Star of David for shooting victim Meadow Pollack while a fellow classmate consoles her at a memorial by the school in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A well-wisher brings flowers to a memorial on a fence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four days after the shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A community member writes on a Star of David for one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School at a memorial at the school in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Community members console one another at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four days after the shooting, in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

People put flowers among other mementos at the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the police security perimeter was removed, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Elena Wright (L) mourns while she puts flowers at the crosses placed in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to commemorate the victims of the mass shooting, in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Well-wishers place flowers and other tokens of respect on a fence at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School four days after a shooting there in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A woman mourns in front of the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the police security perimeter was removed, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People mourn in front of flowers and mementos placed in the fence of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the police security perimeter was removed, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A flag flies at half mast next to the entrance of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, after the police security perimeter was removed, following a mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mourners visit one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A mourner places a candle on one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Tori Stetzer (R) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

People mourn next to crosses placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Participants hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida, during a candlelight vigil at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A family sits around one of 17 crosses at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Tori Stetzer (L) and Taylor Miler, both of Parkland, react during a candlelight vigil fas they hold placards with the names of victims of the shooting in Parkland, Florida at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A mourner departs the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

A friend of Meadow Pollack weeps at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Family and friends of Meadow Pollack hug after loading her casket into a hearse at the end of her funeral ceremony two days after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Joe Zevuloni mourns in front of a cross placed in a park to commemorate the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Mourners leave the funeral for Alyssa Aldaheff, 14, one of the victims of the school shooting, in North Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting incident in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A handwritten note to a lost friend is surrounded by candles and flowers at a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

People attend a candlelight vigil the day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Students mourn during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bob Ossler, chaplain with the Cape Coral volunteer fire department, places seventeen crosses for the victims of yesterday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on a fence a short distance from the school in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of the shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

People attend a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Women react during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A woman holds a placard during a candlelight vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students mourn during a candlelight vigil in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Students mourn at a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A mother tries to comfort her weeping daughter at the end of a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at the nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attend a memorial following a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A student rests his head against his mother as they attend a community prayer vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, at Parkridge Church in Pompano Beach, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A woman lights a candle during a vigil for victims of yesterday's shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

