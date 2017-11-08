Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 8, 2017 | 5:35pm IST

Mourning in Texas

Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Daniel Friesenhahn (C) is comforted by Derrick Barnhardt (R) and Chris Johnson during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half mast during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half mast during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
A U.S. flag and Texas state flag is seen at half mast during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
People pray during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

People pray during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
People pray during a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Mourners attend a vigil in La Vernia, Texas. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Judy Green places tiny American flags along a row of crosses as her husband Rod watches near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Judy Green places tiny American flags along a row of crosses as her husband Rod watches near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Judy Green places tiny American flags along a row of crosses as her husband Rod watches near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Texas DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell (R) comforts Rene Moreno outside the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners embrace at a memorial in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray during a vigil in memory of the victims killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners pray during a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Mourners gather at a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Crosses are seen near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A memorial is seen at the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Crosses placed near a vigil at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Pastor Oscar Dean prays with others near the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman sits on her porch next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Tuesday, November 07, 2017
A man stands at a row of memorial crosses near the site of the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Pastor Frank Pomeroy, with his wife Sherri, listens at a news conference outside the site of the shooting at his church. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Neighbours who live next to the site of the shooting. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman prays after the shooting. Nick Wagner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Local residents embrace during a candlelight vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Enrique and Gabby Garcia watch as law enforcement officers investigate at the First Baptist Church. Jay Janner/AMERICAN-STATESMAN via REUTERS
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
A woman and her children take part in a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Michaun Johnson attends a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Brayleigh and her brother Branson attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Sergio Flores
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell

Reuters / Monday, November 06, 2017
Mourners attend a vigil in Sutherland Springs. REUTERS/Joe Mitchell
