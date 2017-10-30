Moustaches of India

Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each...more

Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each year. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/File Photo

