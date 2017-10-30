Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Oct 30, 2017 | 5:35pm IST

Moustaches of India

Ramnath Choudhary, 65, displays his long moustache on a street in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Ramnath Choudhary, 65, displays his long moustache on a street in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2010
Ramnath Choudhary, 65, displays his long moustache on a street in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
Close
1 / 24
A man laughs as he shows his moustache during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in Rajasthan, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/File Photo

A man laughs as he shows his moustache during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in Rajasthan, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A man laughs as he shows his moustache during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in Rajasthan, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/File Photo
Close
2 / 24
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Close
3 / 24
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, a folk artist, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 18 feet long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, a folk artist, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 18 feet long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, a folk artist, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 18 feet long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Close
4 / 24
A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, March 10, 2014
A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Close
5 / 24
A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2012
A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
Close
6 / 24
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, October 02, 2012
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Close
7 / 24
A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
Close
8 / 24
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, January 29, 2012
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Close
9 / 24
Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, July 11, 2011
Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
Close
10 / 24
A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by Janata Dal (united), a political party, against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by Janata Dal (united), a political party, against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 11, 2011....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by Janata Dal (united), a political party, against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
Close
11 / 24
Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Sunday, January 16, 2011
Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
Close
12 / 24
A watchman from the rural area of Haryana holds his moustache during a protest in Chandigarh March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

A watchman from the rural area of Haryana holds his moustache during a protest in Chandigarh March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 16, 2010
A watchman from the rural area of Haryana holds his moustache during a protest in Chandigarh March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
Close
13 / 24
Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in Rajasthan November 29, 2009. Ram started growing out his moustache after his father, Karna Ram Bheel's death in 1988. Bheel was a Guinness Book record holder for the longest moustache measuring 6.5 ft. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo

Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in Rajasthan November 29, 2009. Ram started growing out his moustache after his father, Karna Ram Bheel's death in 1988. Bheel was a Guinness Book record...more

Reuters / Monday, November 30, 2009
Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in Rajasthan November 29, 2009. Ram started growing out his moustache after his father, Karna Ram Bheel's death in 1988. Bheel was a Guinness Book record holder for the longest moustache measuring 6.5 ft. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar/File Photo
Close
14 / 24
A worker smokes a 'bidi' (Indian leaf cigarette) during a break at an industrial area in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

A worker smokes a 'bidi' (Indian leaf cigarette) during a break at an industrial area in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2009
A worker smokes a 'bidi' (Indian leaf cigarette) during a break at an industrial area in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo
Close
15 / 24
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend celebrations of "Janmashtami" in Mathura September 4, 2007. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/File Photo

Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend celebrations of "Janmashtami" in Mathura September 4, 2007. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, September 04, 2007
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend celebrations of "Janmashtami" in Mathura September 4, 2007. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/File Photo
Close
16 / 24
A soldier from India's Sikh regiment stands guard at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo

A soldier from India's Sikh regiment stands guard at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, August 15, 2007
A soldier from India's Sikh regiment stands guard at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo
Close
17 / 24
Artists dressed as demons perform during a religious procession ahead of Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/File Photo

Artists dressed as demons perform during a religious procession ahead of Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/File Photo

Reuters / Thursday, February 15, 2007
Artists dressed as demons perform during a religious procession ahead of Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/File Photo
Close
18 / 24
Forests dwellers attend a protest in New Delhi November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Forests dwellers attend a protest in New Delhi November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2006
Forests dwellers attend a protest in New Delhi November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Close
19 / 24
Ramesh Chand Kushwa poses with his seven-and half feet (2.3 metres) long moustache in front of Taj Mahal in Agra June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Sharma/File Photo

Ramesh Chand Kushwa poses with his seven-and half feet (2.3 metres) long moustache in front of Taj Mahal in Agra June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Sharma/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Ramesh Chand Kushwa poses with his seven-and half feet (2.3 metres) long moustache in front of Taj Mahal in Agra June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Sharma/File Photo
Close
20 / 24
Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each year. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/File Photo

Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 02, 2006
Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each year. Thousands of animals, mainly camels, are brought to the fair to be sold and traded. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore/File Photo
Close
21 / 24
Rajendra Tiwari performs "Candle Moustache dance" on the celebration of Independence Day in Allahabad in this picture taken August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo

Rajendra Tiwari performs "Candle Moustache dance" on the celebration of Independence Day in Allahabad in this picture taken August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Rajendra Tiwari performs "Candle Moustache dance" on the celebration of Independence Day in Allahabad in this picture taken August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
Close
22 / 24
Men get their shave and moustache groomed by roadside barbers on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

Men get their shave and moustache groomed by roadside barbers on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Men get their shave and moustache groomed by roadside barbers on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
Close
23 / 24
Jammu and Kashmir police personnel take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir police personnel take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2009
Jammu and Kashmir police personnel take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Oddly India

Oddly India

Next Slideshows

Oddly India

Oddly India

Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.

30 Oct 2017
London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.

27 Oct 2017
India this week

India this week

A showcase of pictures from around the country this week.

27 Oct 2017
Celebrating Chhath Puja

Celebrating Chhath Puja

Colourful pictures depicting worship of the Sun god.

27 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Halloween at the White House

Halloween at the White House

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump give out Halloween treats at the White House.

Pride in Taipei

Pride in Taipei

People take to the streets in Taipei during the first gay pride parade since Taiwan�s constitutional court declared that same-sex couples have the right to legally marry in May 2017.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Nearly six weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated the island, only about a quarter of homes and businesses have power.

Women say 'Me Too'

Women say 'Me Too'

Women share their stories of sexual abuse while attending the Women's Convention in Detroit.

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Kenya's president wins re-run election

Incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta wins 98 percent of the vote in a repeat presidential election in Kenya, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

Catalonia declares independence

Catalonia declares independence

Spain's direct rule over Catalonia took hold on Monday after the prime minister sacked its secessionist government for declaring independence.

Editor Choice Pictures

Editor Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Oddly India

Oddly India

Quirky, yet oddly regular sights from around the country.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast