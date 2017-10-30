Moustaches of India
Ramnath Choudhary, 65, displays his long moustache on a street in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan July 28, 2010. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
A man laughs as he shows his moustache during a competition at Pushkar Fair, where animals, mainly camels, are brought to be sold and traded in Rajasthan, India, November 12, 2016. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma/File Photo
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 5.4 meters (18 ft) long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Ram Singh Chauhan, 62, a folk artist, shows his moustache, which he claims to be 18 feet long, during a ceremony in Ahmedabad September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
A man daubed in coloured powder poses for a picture at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at village Nandgaon, in Uttar Pradesh, March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
A camel herder sits near a camel at Pushkar Fair in Rajasthan November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo
A school boy dressed as Mahatma Gandhi takes part in a march to mark the birth anniversary of Gandhi in Ahmedabad October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
A performer displays his moustache at the annual Literature Festival in Jaipur, capital of Rajasthan, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
Children dressed as Mahatma Gandhi arrive on a bus to take part in a peace march in Kolkata January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo
Sambhunath Gaur, 51, who works at a roadside eatery stall, combs his moustache at Noida, located in Uttar Pradesh July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
A farmer takes part in a sit-in protest organised by Janata Dal (united), a political party, against what they said were illegal land acquisitions by the government to be given to private companies at a low price, in New Delhi August 11, 2011....more
Yadav, 58, a security guard, is reflected on a mirror installed on a rickshaw as he trims his moustache on a roadside at Noida in Uttar Pradesh January 16, 2011. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/File Photo
A watchman from the rural area of Haryana holds his moustache during a protest in Chandigarh March 16, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/File Photo
Dhanna Ram, dressed in traditional Rajasthani attire, displays his 4.5 feet-long moustache in Rajasthan November 29, 2009. Ram started growing out his moustache after his father, Karna Ram Bheel's death in 1988. Bheel was a Guinness Book record...more
A worker smokes a 'bidi' (Indian leaf cigarette) during a break at an industrial area in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/File Photo
Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, attend celebrations of "Janmashtami" in Mathura September 4, 2007. REUTERS/K.K. Arora/File Photo
A soldier from India's Sikh regiment stands guard at the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2007. REUTERS/B Mathur/File Photo
Artists dressed as demons perform during a religious procession ahead of Mahashivratri festival in Jammu February 15, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/File Photo
Forests dwellers attend a protest in New Delhi November 29, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
Ramesh Chand Kushwa poses with his seven-and half feet (2.3 metres) long moustache in front of Taj Mahal in Agra June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Pawan Sharma/File Photo
Phool Chand Sharma, a Rajasthani man, pulls a car with his moustache at the Pushkar fair, in Rajasthan, November 14, 2005. Many international and domestic tourists throng to Pushkar to witness one of the most colorful and popular fairs in India each...more
Rajendra Tiwari performs "Candle Moustache dance" on the celebration of Independence Day in Allahabad in this picture taken August 15, 2004. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
Men get their shave and moustache groomed by roadside barbers on a winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi December 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
Jammu and Kashmir police personnel take part in Independence Day celebrations in Jammu August 15, 2009. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo
