Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 13, 2017 | 5:35am IST

MTV EMA red carpet

Rita Ora. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Camila Cabello. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Lana del Rey. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Jedward. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Rita Pereira. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Pixie Lott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Julia Michaels. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Swae Lee. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Becca Dudley. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
Ray BLK. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Stefflon Don. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Madison Beer. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Ella Eyre. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
30 seconds to Mars. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Travis Scott. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
David Guetta. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Zara Larsson. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Manchester United soccer player Paul Pogba (C) arrives with his brothers. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Sofia Reyes. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2017
