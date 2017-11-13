Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 13, 2017 | 5:45am IST

MTV Europe Music Awards

Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
1 / 26
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
2 / 26
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Travis Scott performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 26
Shawn Mendes poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Shawn Mendes poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Shawn Mendes poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Close
4 / 26
U2 receive an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

U2 receive an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
U2 receive an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 26
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
6 / 26
Demi Lavato performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Demi Lavato performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Demi Lavato performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
7 / 26
Charli XCX performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Charli XCX performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Charli XCX performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
8 / 26
Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
9 / 26
Camila Cabello poses with her award. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Camila Cabello poses with her award. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Camila Cabello poses with her award. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Close
10 / 26
The Killers perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

The Killers perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
The Killers perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 26
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
12 / 26
Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Dutch rapper LIl' Kleine poses with his awards. REUTERS//Hannah McKay
Close
13 / 26
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
14 / 26
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
15 / 26
David Guetta performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

David Guetta performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
David Guetta performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
16 / 26
French singer Petite Meller sitting near British soccer player Dele Alli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

French singer Petite Meller sitting near British soccer player Dele Alli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
French singer Petite Meller sitting near British soccer player Dele Alli. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
17 / 26
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Rita Ora performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
18 / 26
Actress Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Actress Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Actress Natalie Dormer and French soccer player Paul Pogba present an award. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
19 / 26
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
20 / 26
Liam Payne performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Liam Payne performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Liam Payne performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
21 / 26
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
British group Clean Bandit perform. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 26
British Hip Hop artist Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

British Hip Hop artist Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
British Hip Hop artist Stormzy performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
23 / 26
Shawn Mendes receives. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Shawn Mendes receives. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Shawn Mendes receives. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
24 / 26
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Kesha performs. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
25 / 26
Rita Ora on stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Rita Ora on stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 13, 2017
Rita Ora on stage. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

A look at our best photos from India this week.

11 Nov 2017
Mourning in Texas

Mourning in Texas

Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.

11 Nov 2017
Battle for Benghazi

Battle for Benghazi

Members of the Libyan National Army clash with Islamist militants in Libya's second-largest city.

11 Nov 2017
Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Desperate Rohingya flee on flimsy raft

Rohingya Muslims make their escape from Myanmar to Bangladesh.

11 Nov 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

Strong earthquake hits Iraq and Iran

More than 300 people were killed in Iran when a magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolted the country on Sunday.

Delhi's toxic smog

Delhi's toxic smog

A thick cloud of toxic smog 10 times the recommended limit has enveloped India's capital New Delhi.

Texas church reopens after shooting

Texas church reopens after shooting

The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs opens to the public as a memorial to those killed in the shooting.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump in Asia

Trump in Asia

Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Smog engulfs New Delhi

Modi meets Trump at ASEAN Summit

Modi meets Trump at ASEAN Summit

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside the ASEAN Summit in Manila.

MTV EMA red carpet

MTV EMA red carpet

Style from the MTV EMA red carpet.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast