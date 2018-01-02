New Year's Eve in Puerto Rico
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood light fireworks during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Haydee Mestre (R) and her husband Carlos Rosario light fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations in what used to be their bedroom before Hurricane Maria hit the island in September, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A house decorated with Christmas lights, powered by a generator, is seen during New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Women serve food to be shared with other residents of the El Salto neighbourhood on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood dance on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A child wears shoes with shoe laces that light up as on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A woman arranges a Christmas tree on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood gather on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood spend New Year's Eve together in a house decorated with Christmas lights, powered by a generator, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood dance on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a moment near a house, lit with colored lights powered by a generator, in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood gather on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Residents of the El Salto neighbourhood share a meal on New Year's Eve in Morovis, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
India this week
Photos depicting India from the last week of the year 2017.
Fire in Mumbai's Kamala Mills
A massive late night fire at a multi-storey building in Mumbai has killed and injured many.
Flour war in Spain
Revellers battle with flour and eggs during the traditional Els Enfarinats (The Floured) festival in Ibi.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Dalit protests in Mumbai
The Dalits called the strike in protest against an attack by right-wing groups in Pune city.
Cold wave in India
Temperatures continue to drop steadily as cold waves sweep across India.
Pictures of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
Supermoon rising
Images of the first 'supermoon' of 2018.
California goes to pot
Dozens of stores selling legal recreational marijuana open for business in California.
Trump spends holidays at Mar-a-Lago
President Donald Trump and his family spend Christmas and New Year's at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.