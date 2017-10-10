Nobel Prize winners

U.S. academic Richard Thaler, who helped popularize the idea of "nudging" people towards doing what was best for them, won the 2017 Nobel Economics Prize for his work on how human nature affects supposedly rational markets. Influential in the field of behavioral economics, his research showed how traits such as lack of self-control and fear of losing what you already have prompt decisions that may not have the best outcome in the longer term. "I think the most important impact (of my research) is the recognition that economic agents are human and economic models have to incorporate that," Thaler, a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said in a call broadcast at the Nobel news conference. Asked at a separate news conference in Chicago if it was difficult to get traditional, data-oriented economists to embrace his ideas, Thaler said it was "impossible...economists don't do a lot of embracing actually." Thaler brought to prominence the idea of "nudge" economics, where individuals are subtly guided toward beneficial behaviors without heavy-handed compulsion, the theme of a 2008 book he co-wrote which caught the eye of policymakers around the world. In research focused on self control - or the lack of it - Thaler touched on an age-old problem: why New Year's resolutions to change aspects of your life are notoriously hard to keep. The issue has relevance for economics as individuals' tendency to fall prey to temptation often negatively affects plans to, for instance, save for retirement. Together with Professor Cass Sunstein, he argued that society - while maintaining freedom of choice - should actively try to guide individuals in the right direction. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Close