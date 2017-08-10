Edition:
North Korea holds mass rally

People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017, to fully support the statement of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) government. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
People participate in a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
A general view shows a Pyongyang city mass rally held at Kim Il Sung Square on August 9, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 10, 2017
