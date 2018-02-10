Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 10, 2018 | 6:30am IST

North Korea missiles on parade

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, in this photo dated February 8, 2018, and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, in this photo dated February 8, 2018, and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers attend a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Military vehicles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, in this photo dated February 8, 2018, and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army, in this photo dated February 8, 2018, and released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers march during a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
General view of a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Soldiers attend a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
Intercontinental ballistic missiles are seen at a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9, 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a grand military parade celebrating the 70th founding anniversary of the Korean People's Army at the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) February 9 2018. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2018
