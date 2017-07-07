North Korea tests first ICBM
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. North Korea on July 4 test launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that some experts...more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the Hwasong-14. The North's state media said the missile, Hwasong-14, flew 933 km (580 miles), reaching an altitude...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test launch. Some analysts said the flight details suggested the new missile had a range of more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles), which would put parts of the U.S. mainland in range, a...more
The Panghyon Aircraft Factory in North Korea, near where North Korea launched a single, land-based intermediate range ballistic missile that was tracked for 37 minutes before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to the U.S. military's Pacific...more
Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The North Korean leader said the test completed his country's strategic weapons capability that includes atomic and hydrogen bombs and ICBMs, the state KCNA news agency...more
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen. The test successfully verified the technical requirements of the newly developed ICBM in stage separation, the atmospheric re-entry of the warhead and the late-stage control of the warhead,...more
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. "He, with a broad smile on his face, told officials, scientists and technicians that the U.S. would be displeased ... as it was given a 'package of...more
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. The launch was both earlier and "far more successful than expected," said U.S.-based missile expert John Schilling, a contributor to Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North. It would...more
Members who contributed to the success of the Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. North Korea appeared to have used a Chinese truck, originally sold for hauling timber, but converted for military use, to transport and erect the missile on Tuesday. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un signs the order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
The order to carry out the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-fire of inter-continental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. Experts say a reliable nuclear-tipped ICBM would require a small warhead to fit a long-range missile, technology to protect against intense heat as it re-enters the...more
Kim Jong Un reacts during the test-fire. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a new intercontinental ballistic missile. KRT/via REUTERS
A man walks past a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's the Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People watch a TV broadcast of a news report on North Korea's Hwasong-14 missile, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
