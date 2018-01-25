North Korean athletes arrive in South
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. A delegation of North Korean officials and ice hockey players crossed the heavily guarded border into South...more
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes look around the fitness centre at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The group included 12 North Korean players who will form a combined women's ice hockey team with their southern...more
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. After going through South Korean checkpoints at the border, the team...more
North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Stepping off a bus, the athletes ignored questions as they were mobbed by throngs of media. They wore puffy winter jackets in the...more
Sarah Murray (C), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The athletes were met in Jincheon with flowers from...more
North and South Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. Under an agreement worked out during the first official talks between the two Koreas in two years,...more
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. South Korea has prepared "all contingency scenarios" in case...more
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea. Some South Korean opposition politicians and conservatives...more
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. Many other South Koreans welcomed the North's participation, but...more
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. The Unification Ministry/Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korea's women ice hockey athletes arrive at the South's CIQ (Customs, Immigration and Quarantine), just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju. KOREA Pool/Yonhap via REUTERS
Sarah Murray (L), head coach of the combined women's ice hockey team is seen as North Korean women's ice hockey players arrive at the South Korea's national training centre in Jincheon, South Korea. REUTERS/Song Kyung-Seok/Pool
