North Korean orchestra serenades South
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A North Korean operator works on as the North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra prepares to perform. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
The North Korea's Samjiyon Orchestra performs in Gangneung. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Next Slideshows
Earthquake rocks Taiwan tourist city
Scores of aftershocks hamper rescue efforts as emergency personnel comb through collapsed buildings in search of survivors.
Auto Expo 2018
Pictures from the Auto Expo car show, which is held once every two years in India.
Military parades around the world
A look at countries that hold military marches, as President Donald Trump reportedly orders officials to plan a military parade in Washington similar to...
North Korea's cheer squad
North Korea's 229-member cheering squad arrives in South Korea to support athletes from the two sides at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Who's at the Olympics opening ceremony
Notable guests at the Pyeongchang Olympic opening ceremony.
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Highlights from the Opening Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.
Opening Ceremony flag bearers
Athletes march behind their flags as the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics begin.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
India this week
Our top photos from India this week.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory parade
Hundreds of thousands pack the streets of Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' maiden Super Bowl victory.
Kazakhstan's top eagle hunter
Hunters test their skills handling tamed golden eagles during an annual competition at Almaty hippodrome in Kazakhstan.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.