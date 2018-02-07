North Korea's cheer squad
Members of North Korean 229-member cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 7, 2018. They were among a group of 280 North Koreans who arrived in South Korea, one...more
Members of the North Korean cheering squad wait to use a toilet at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean cheering squads wave upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad walk at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad arrive at a hotel in Inje, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
Members of the North Korean cheering squad are seen at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean people take photographs of members of the North Korean cheering squad at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean cheering squads carry suitcases upon their arrival at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
Members of the North Korean cheering squad look at themselves in a mirror at a ladies' room at an expressway service area in Gapyeong, South Korea. Yonhap via REUTERS
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
North Korean cheering squads arrive at the Korean-transit office near the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool
