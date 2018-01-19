North Korea's eclectic architecture
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A view of Pyongyang's Mirae Scientists Street. REUTERS/KCNA
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Sci-Tech Complex in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
A metro station interior in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A soldier in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man walks in front of a replica of a Unha-3 rocket displayed in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
Soldiers walk in front of the Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung on a building in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
General view of the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A residential building in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A member of staff looks from the balcony inside the Mangyongdae Children's Palace in central Pyongyang. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Arch of Reunification in Pyongyang. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
Children attending the Congress of the Korean Children's Union (KCU) at the April 25 House of Culture in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
The Ryugyong Kimchi Factory. KCNA/ via REUTERS
Portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-sung (L) are lit at night in Pyongyang, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang. REUTERS/KCNA
Solar panels facing the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang. REUTERS/Staff
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un outside the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage. REUTERS/KCNA
