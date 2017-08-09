Edition:
North Korea's missile program

Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) Hwasong-14. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) Hwasong-14. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6th. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6th. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides on the spot the underwater test-fire of strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missle is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province. Photo released April 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location. Photo released March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location. Photo released March 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. Photo taken July 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, July 10, 2014
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Photo taken July 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2013
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in December 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county. Photo taken December 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri. Photo taken April 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2009
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. Photo taken April 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Reuters / Monday, April 30, 2007
