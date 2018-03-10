Edition:
North Korea's nuclear ambitions

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un is seen as the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15's test was successfully launched, in this undated photo released November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts during a celebration for nuclear scientists and engineers who contributed to a hydrogen bomb test, in this undated photo released September 10, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
A view of the newly developed intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 test that was successfully launched, in this undated photo released November 30, 2017. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A Hwasong-12 missile is launched in this undated combination photo released September 16, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, September 16, 2017
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Kim Jong Un looks on during a visit to the Chemical Material Institute of the Academy of Defense Science in this undated photo released August 23, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 24, 2017
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / Monday, July 31, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang July 6, 2017 to celebrate the successful test-launch of intercontinental ballistic rocket Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of ICBM Hwasong-14, July 6, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 07, 2017
Kim Jong Un inspects the ICBM Hwasong-14 in this undated photo released by July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defense Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, August 22, 2017
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, July 05, 2017
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, July 04, 2017
ICBMs are driven past the stand with Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. The missiles themselves were shown for the first time inside a new kind of canister-based launcher. The trucks upon which they are mounted are originally designed to move lumber. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Saturday, April 15, 2017
Kim Jong Un meets scientists and technicians in the field of researches into nuclear weapons in this undated photo released March 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile, in this photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 24, 2016
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province. Photo released April 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated photo released March 15, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Tuesday, March 15, 2016
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Ko Yun-hwa (L), administrator of Korea Meteorological Administration, points at where seismic waves observed in South Korea came from, during a media briefing at Korea Meteorological Administration in Seoul, South Korea, January 6, 2016. North Korea claimed the test was was a hydrogen bomb. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of a strategic submarine underwater ballistic missile (not pictured), in this undated photo released May 9, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Saturday, May 09, 2015
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this video taken December 12, 2012. Unha-3 is the North's long-range rocket launched in December 2012 following a failed test in April 2012, triggering a sharp rebuke by the U.N. Security Council. Pyongyang said the rocket launch was to put a satellite in orbit, but Washington and Tokyo described it as a disguised missile test. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
Kim Jong Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Friday, December 14, 2012
A video grab from KCNA shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket launching at the North Korea's West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province in this onboard camera video taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / Thursday, December 13, 2012
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / Wednesday, December 12, 2012
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2012
South Korean officials inspect what they say are unused nuclear fuel rods from North Korea's nuclear plant during their visit to a warehouse in Yongbyon, North Korea, January 16, 2009. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2009
Workers construct a new nuclear reactor in the North Korean village of Kumho, August 7, 2002. REUTERS/Lee Jae-won

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
