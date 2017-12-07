Notable deaths in 2017
Chris Cornell, 52, was the frontman of Soundgarden, one of the leading bands of the grunge music movement in the 1980s and '90s, releasing albums such as "Badmotorfinger" and the Grammy-winning "Superunknown," which brought the band mainstream music...more
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, 91, helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men's magazine and built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle. Hefner was sometimes characterized as an oversexed Peter Pan as he kept a...more
Edith Windsor, 88, the lead plaintiff in a successful challenge to a federal law that defined marriage as between one man and one woman, helped pave the way for gay marriage nationwide. The case, which made Windsor a revered figure in the modern gay...more
Singer and songwriter Tom Petty, 66, was known for his vibrant guitar riffs, distinctly raw, nasal vocals and slick song lyrics graced such hits as "Refugee," "Free Fallin'" and "American Girl." REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roger Ailes, 77, founder, chairman and CEO of Fox News, became one of the most powerful figures in both U.S. politics and media by turning the network into a booming voice for conservatives before he was brought down by sexual harassment charges....more
Emmy-winning actress Mary Tyler Moore, 80, brightened American television screens as the perky suburban housewife on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and then as a fledgling feminist on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Charles Manson, 83, was the U.S. cult leader who orchestrated a string of gruesome killings in Southern California by his "family" of young followers in the late 1960s. REUTERS/File Photo
Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, 61, was a prominent dissident since the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests. He was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power" after he helped write a petition known as...more
American actor Bill Paxton, 61, rose to stardom in such Hollywood blockbusters as "Titanic" and inspired budding meteorologists as a tornado chaser in "Twister." REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Jake LaMotta, 95, was the brutish former boxing champion whose life of violence in and out of the ring was portrayed in the movie "Raging Bull." REUTERS/Teddy Blackburn
Chester Bennington, 41, was known for his powerful, belting vocals as singer for the band Linkin Park. He spoke openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park first found fame in 2000 with their best-selling debut...more
Chuck Berry, 90, duck-walked his way into the pantheon of rock 'n' roll pioneers as one of its most influential guitarists and lyricists, creating raucous anthems that defined the genre's sound and heartbeat. Considered one of the founding fathers of...more
Retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay, 40, twice won the game's top pitching award and threw one of only two no-hitters in postseason history, died when his small plane crashed off the west coast of central Florida. Halladay pitched for...more
Former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, 87, was the architect of Germany's 1990 reunification and mentor to Angela Merkel. Germany's longest-serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to 1998, Kohl was a driving force behind the introduction of the euro currency,...more
Norma McCorvey, 69, was the anonymous plaintiff known as "Jane Roe" in the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion. Her lawsuit, filed under the pseudonym, resulted in the court's 1973 decision that established a woman's...more
Martin McGuinness, 66, was the former Irish Republican Army commander who laid down his arms and turned peacemaker to help end Northern Ireland's 30-year conflict. As a young street fighter in Londonderry and later as a politician and statesman,...more
Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez, 27, hanged himself in a Massachusetts prison cell where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of an acquaintance, days after he had been found not guilty of killing two other...more
Eugene Cernan, 82, was the last astronaut to walk on the moon - an experience that he said made him "belong to the universe." Cernan, who was also the second American to walk in space, became a member of the most exclusive club in the universe on...more
Singer and actor David Cassidy, 67, had androgynous features and jaunty voice that made him a 1970s teen heartthrob on the "The Partridge Family" television show. With dark hair cascading over his shoulders, hazel eyes and a look that emulated many...more
Michael Chamberlain, 72, was the father of Australian baby Azaria Chamberlain, who was snatched by a dingo at Uluru in 1980. The 32-year legal mystery over the baby's death in Australia's outback came to an end in 2012 when a coroner found a dingo...more
Director George A. Romero, 77, created the zombie film genre with "Night of the Living Dead" and a series of sequels that left a lasting impact on horror movies. Besides the horror of flesh-eating zombies, the "Dead" films featured the theme of...more
Musician Fats Domino, 89, brought rolling New Orleans boogie-woogie piano to early rock 'n' roll in chart-topping hits such as "Blueberry Hill" and "Ain't That a Shame." His nickname was attributed to his short, squatty stature, as well as a tribute...more
Don Rickles, 90, was the master insult comic who created laughs with ridicule and sarcasm in a decades-long career that earned him the facetious nickname "Mr. Warmth." Rickles, who said he devised his brand of mockery-based humor because he was no...more
Clare Hollingworth, 105, was a rookie reporter for a British newspaper when she broke the news in 1939 that World War Two had begun. In August 1939, at the age of 27, Hollingworth traveled alone to the German border and witnessed the first column of...more
Actor Adam West, 88, earned a place in American pop culture history with his campy portrayal of the title character in the classic 1960s TV series "Batman. Eventually he came to accept that his identity was closely intertwined with the masked...more
Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, 77, was Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express." He starred in more than 200 films and television series over a career spanning six...more
Singer-guitarist Glen Campbell, 81, was known as the "Rhinestone Cowboy" who went on a nationwide farewell tour to play hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind" before Alzheimer's disease robbed him of talents in 2011. He began his...more
Actor Sir Roger Moore, 89, earned international fame playing British secret agent James Bond in seven movies. His 12 years as action man 007, the fictitious spy with a voracious appetite for danger and sex, made Moore a millionaire and a heartthrob...more
Actor Harry Dean Stanton, 91, had scruffy looks and off-beat demeanor that made him a favorite of directors seeking a character actor to add eccentricity or melancholy to the screen. He appeared in some 70 movies and many television shows including...more
Comedian Dick Gregory, 84, lambasted racism and played a prominent role in the 1960s civil rights movement after becoming one of the first black comics to perform for white audiences. Gregory's success as a comedian in the early 1960s helped pave the...more
Comedian Jerry Lewis, 91, was the high prince of low-brow comedy on stage and in film as well as a fund-raising powerhouse with his annual Labor Day telethon. Lewis rose to fame as the goofy foil to suave partner Dean Martin. At home, he was both...more
Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie, 53, was a Canadian music superstar beloved for songs about culture, small towns and hockey. Downie was known for his frenetic stage presence and telling long stories in the middle of songs. Formed in the 1980s with...more
Comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, 57, was a cast member and sketch writer on Comedy Central's "Chappelle's Show." The Brooklyn native also co-wrote and acted in some of his younger brother Eddie Murphy's movies, including the 2007 comedy...more
Gregg Allman, 69, was known for his soulful vocals that made the Allman Brothers Band one of rock's top acts in the 1970s with songs such as "Whipping Post," in a career also marred by tragedy and drug abuse. Gregg was the band's lead singer,...more
Former Haitian President Rene Preval, 74, was the first leader in Haiti's history to win a democratic election, serve a full term and peacefully hand power to a successor. Preval was a central figure in Haitian politics from the early nineties...more
Michael Bond, 91, was the British creator of Paddington Bear, a marmalade sandwich-loving refugee from Peru who entertained generations of children with his exploits in London. Wearing a tag round his neck that read "Please look after this bear",...more
Former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega, 83, spied for the United States before his drug trafficking and brutality triggered a U.S. invasion to oust him in 1989. Noriega, who ruled Panama from 1983 to 1989, was a longtime collaborator of the...more
Barbara Sinatra, 90, was the fourth wife of singer Frank Sinatra. Born Barbara Blakely, she was a former model and Las Vegas showgirl who married the famed singer and actor in 1976. She had been married to him for 22 years when he died of a heart...more
Gilbert Baker (R), 65, was a San Francisco-based activist and artist best known for creating the rainbow flag representing gay rights. Baker was stationed in San Francisco in the early 1970s while serving in the U.S. Army, at the start of the gay...more
Actress and gospel singer Della Reese, 86, was best known for her role in the "Touched By An Angel" television series. Detroit-born Reese was trained as a gospel singer, and first found fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s with pop and jazz hits...more
Soul singer Charles Bradley, 68, had a difficult life, as a teen battling illiteracy, poverty, homelessness and unemployment. Unable to find success as a performer, he worked and traveled across the country as a cook and handyman while moonlighting...more
New York gossip columnist Liz Smith, 94, helped lead the media's charge into celebrity news. The Texas native chronicled the lives of Hollywood and Broadway stars, along with moguls, models and the wealthy, starting in the 1950s. She famously broke...more
Actor and playwright Sam Shepard, 73, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1979 for his play "Buried Child," the story of a family's dark secret and, like many of his works, touched on disillusionment and broken families. His other plays included the...more
Prodigy, 42, was born Albert Johnson and known as one half of New York rapper duo Mobb Deep. Mobb Deep, formed by rappers Prodigy and Havoc, from the New York City borough of Queens, was a seminal part of the 1990s East Coast gangsta rap scene...more
Jonathan Demme, 73, was an eclectic movie director whose work ranged from thrillers like "The Silence of the Lambs" to documentaries on leading musicians. Demme's work was wide ranging, including comedy and thrillers to bold fare like 1993 film...more
Iraqi Kurdish leader and ex-Iraqi president Jalal Talabani, 83, was a veteran leader of the Kurdish struggle for self-determination and stepped down as president in 2014, after a long period of treatment following a stroke in 2012. He was the first...more
Two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Robert Guillaume, 89, became one of the most prominent black actors on U.S. television playing the cantankerous title character in the hit 1980s series "Benson." The gravelly voiced Guillaume, who thrived in Broadway...more
Carla Fendi (L, seen with designer Karl Lagerfeld), 79, was one of the five Italian sisters who transformed their parents' small leather workshop into an international luxury fashion powerhouse. She was the public face of the company famous for its...more
Martin Landau, 89, was a talented and prolific character actor who achieved TV stardom in "Mission: Impossible" and won an Oscar for his portrayal of a washed-up Bela Lugosi in the sweetly bizarre 1994 film "Ed Wood." His long career had remarkable...more
Johnny Hallyday, 74, was a rock and roll giant in his native France, surviving drug use, family strife and near-death episodes to strut the stage for more than 50 years. Known for his cowboy swagger, gravelly voice, abundant tattoos and leather biker...more
Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura, 25, was one of the hardest-throwing starting pitchers in the majors. Ventura had spent his entire major league career in Kansas City, helping the Royals to a World Series title in 2015 and posting a 13-8...more
Jazz and R&B singer Al Jarreau, 76, was a seven-time Grammy winner whose hits included "We're in This Love Together" and "Moonlighting." Jarreau was considered one of jazz's greatest vocalists, with a mastery of scat singing and vocal percussion. But...more
Zbigniew Brzezinski, 89, served as U.S. President Jimmy Carter's national security adviser during the Iran hostage crisis and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and drove a normalization of relations with China. Brzezinski, the hawkish son of a...more
Lord Snowdon (C), 86, was the photographer former husband of Queen Elizabeth's late younger sister Princess Margaret. Snowdon, who was born Antony Armstrong-Jones, had a long and successful career as a society photographer and married Margaret at...more
Joseph Wapner, 97, was the former real-life judge who presided over "The People's Court" on reality television with a Solomonic presence that made him one of the best-known legal figures in the United States. Wapner handled two cases on each...more
