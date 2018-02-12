Obamas unveil official portraits
Former President Barack Obama stands between painted portraits of himself and former first lady Michelle Obama during an unveiling ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery in Washington, February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Kehinde Wiley (L) and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling of Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama holds hands with Michelle Obama prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artist Amy Sherald (R) and former first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of Mrs. Obama's portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama hold hands between their portraits. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama greets artist Kehinde Wiley. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Artists Amy Sherald (L) and Kehinde Wiley (R) gather with actor Tom Hanks prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama arrives for the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama and Michelle Obama react to the crowd. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama speaks during the unveiling of his portrait. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Former Vice President Joe Biden and actor Tom Hanks talk to members of the audience after the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Barack Obama walks past a portrait of Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Director Steven Spielberg and actor Tom Hanks talk prior to the unveiling. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
