Oddly India

A Muslim devotee performs a stunt at a procession during the festival of Urs which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, at Chishti's shrine in Ajmer, India March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
FILE PHOTO: A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man pays the vendor through Paytm, a digital wallet company, after buying a book during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo

Reuters / Tuesday, August 01, 2017
A Hindu devotee with his back and legs pierced with iron hooks suspends from a crane during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, July 23, 2017
A kanwariya, or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva, wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, fills his pots with holy water from the river Ganga for the betterment of his family and the society, in Allahabad, India July 15, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Saturday, July 15, 2017
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
An acrobat performs with lamps during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, July 13, 2017
A man sits next to a damaged idol of Hindu goddess Kali which was taken out after its immersion in the river Ganges in Haridwar, India, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Monday, July 10, 2017
A woman carries a child in a plastic container through a road at Tantray Pora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, August 03, 2017
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata, India, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
A vendor waits for customers as he sells stuffed teddy bears on a pavement in Bengaluru, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2017
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India, June13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Saturday, June 10, 2017
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A man exercises at an Akhada, a traditional clay pit, in Allahabad, India May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Wednesday, May 24, 2017
A performer breaks a coconut with his head during a ceremony to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope and throws offerings for people to catch during the "Chadak" ritual, which is held to worship the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, in Kolkata, India April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, April 14, 2017
A tricycle puller brushes his teeth inside a garage in Kolkata, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A child sits in a hammock at a construction site on the outskirts of Jammu March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Rats drink milk donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple, where thousands of rats are fed, protected and worshipped throughout the year, at Deshnoke near Bikaner, in Rajasthan, India, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Wednesday, March 01, 2017
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, February 21, 2017
A macaque monkey walks along electricity cables in Old Delhi, India February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2017
Women cook meal beside a passing passenger train at a slum area in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2017
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata, India February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A woman searches for lice in the hair of her pet monkey named Ramu, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Thursday, February 02, 2017
A boy holds a snake as he poses for a photograph in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in Uttar Pradesh, India November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Ashiq Nath poses for a photograph with a snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Raju, a pet monkey belonging to a laundryman, sits on its owner's motorbike where it is tied on to prevent the monkey from escaping in Ajmer, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
A woman selling plastic containers looks for customers on the banks of the river Ganges on the occasion of Paush Purnima or full moon day, on a cold winter morning during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela, in Allahabad, India January 12, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, January 12, 2017
A snow man and a snow woman with "Kangris", traditional fire pots, are installed on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, January 08, 2017
Ashima, 7, plays with her pet chick in a slum in Mumbai, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
