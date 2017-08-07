Oddly India
A Muslim devotee performs a stunt at a procession during the festival of Urs which commemorates the death anniversary of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, at Chishti's shrine in Ajmer, India March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
FILE PHOTO: A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man pays the vendor through Paytm, a digital wallet company, after buying a book during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash/File Photo
A Hindu devotee with his back and legs pierced with iron hooks suspends from a crane during an annual religious procession called Shitla Mata in Ahmedabad, India, July 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A kanwariya, or a devotee of the Hindu Lord Shiva, wearing a T-shirt with a photograph of Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, fills his pots with holy water from the river Ganga for the betterment of his...more
A performer balances himself on a set of knives during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa
An acrobat performs with lamps during a show of the Rambo Circus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A man sits next to a damaged idol of Hindu goddess Kali which was taken out after its immersion in the river Ganges in Haridwar, India, March 29, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman carries a child in a plastic container through a road at Tantray Pora in south Kashmir's Kulgam district August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkata, India, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A vendor waits for customers as he sells stuffed teddy bears on a pavement in Bengaluru, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A boy poses for a photograph during a high tide in Mumbai, India June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A grey crow and cow pictured in a Gaushala or cow sanctury in Barsana, India, June13, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A performer practices "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a rehearsal for the upcoming annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, June 10, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee performs a stunt with fire during the Jal Yatra procession ahead of the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, which will be held on June 25, in Ahmedabad, India, June 9, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man exercises at an Akhada, a traditional clay pit, in Allahabad, India May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A cloth is tied around 2-year-old Munna�s ankle by his mother to prevent him from running away, as she works on a roadside nearby, in Jammu, May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A performer breaks a coconut with his head during a ceremony to celebrate Gujarat Foundation Day in Ahmedabad, India, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee hangs from a rope and throws offerings for people to catch during the "Chadak" ritual, which is held to worship the Hindu deity Lord Shiva, in Kolkata, India April 14, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A tricycle puller brushes his teeth inside a garage in Kolkata, India, March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A child sits in a hammock at a construction site on the outskirts of Jammu March 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Rats drink milk donated by Hindu devotees inside the Karni Mata temple, where thousands of rats are fed, protected and worshipped throughout the year, at Deshnoke near Bikaner, in Rajasthan, India, January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A man shaves his face on the balcony of his house at a market area in Kolkata, India, February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A macaque monkey walks along electricity cables in Old Delhi, India February 9, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Women cook meal beside a passing passenger train at a slum area in Kolkata, India, February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A performer dressed in a chimpanzee costume walks past brides as they arrive at a mass marriage ceremony in which, according to its organizers, 109 tribal, Muslim and Hindu couples from various villages across the state took their wedding vows, at...more
A woman searches for lice in the hair of her pet monkey named Ramu, on the banks of the river Ganges in Kolkata, India, February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy holds a snake as he poses for a photograph in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in Uttar Pradesh, India November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ashiq Nath poses for a photograph with a snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, in Uttar Pradesh, India November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Raju, a pet monkey belonging to a laundryman, sits on its owner's motorbike where it is tied on to prevent the monkey from escaping in Ajmer, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman selling plastic containers looks for customers on the banks of the river Ganges on the occasion of Paush Purnima or full moon day, on a cold winter morning during the annual religious festival of Magh Mela, in Allahabad, India January 12,...more
A snow man and a snow woman with "Kangris", traditional fire pots, are installed on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Ashima, 7, plays with her pet chick in a slum in Mumbai, India, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Next Slideshows
India clinch test series
India beat Sri Lanka to grab series-clinching victory
India this week
A look at pictures from around the country this week.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from...
MORE IN PICTURES
Gorakhpur children tragedy
More than 60 children reportedly died in a hospital in Uttar Pradesh.
Floods in India
Floods triggered by heavy rains have killed hundreds of people in India in the past few weeks.
24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
World Athletics Championships
The world's top athletes compete in London.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.