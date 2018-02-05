Oddly India
A participant poses for a photo during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, India February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, India February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man sits inside his 42-year old shop of antique clocks in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Watches are exhibited at a street vendor�s stall in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A mannequin head lies beside a hut, on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta...more
A Hindu holy woman undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January...more
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January...more
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman gets an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) painted in her hair at a parlor to promote voting ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Next Slideshows
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.
Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI
India cruise to a thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa in second ODI.
India this week
Our best photos from India this week.
Travel chaos in China
Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
MORE IN PICTURES
Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy
A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.
North Korean orchestra sails into South
The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.
Barred from Libyan ghost city
More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.
Larry Nassar's victims speak out
Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.
Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold
The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.
Singapore Airshow
Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.
Back to hockey's roots
In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Israel begins deporting African migrants
Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.