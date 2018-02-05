Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 5, 2018 | 4:55pm IST

Oddly India

A participant poses for a photo during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, India February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A participant poses for a photo during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, India February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Saturday, February 03, 2018
A participant poses for a photo during the Queer Azaadi Pride March in Mumbai, India February 3, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
1 / 22
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, India February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, India February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Reuters / Friday, February 02, 2018
Vendors prepare "Nimbu Mirchi", talismans made from lemon and green chillies, which are believed to protect homes and businesses from evil spirits, for sale on a street in Mumbai, India February 2, 2018. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
2 / 22
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar

Reuters / Wednesday, January 31, 2018
A Hindu devotee reacts as she gets her cheeks pierced with a metal skewer during the Thaipusam festival in Chennai, India, January 31, 2018. REUTERS/P. Ravikumar
Close
3 / 22
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Indian army soldier performs "Malkhamb" (traditional Indian gymnastics) during a "Gaurav Senani" rally at Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, India, January 28, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
4 / 22
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) "Daredevils" women motorcycle riders perform during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India January 26, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
5 / 22
A man sits inside his 42-year old shop of antique clocks in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A man sits inside his 42-year old shop of antique clocks in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
A man sits inside his 42-year old shop of antique clocks in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
6 / 22
Watches are exhibited at a street vendor�s stall in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Watches are exhibited at a street vendor�s stall in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Watches are exhibited at a street vendor�s stall in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
7 / 22
A mannequin head lies beside a hut, on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

A mannequin head lies beside a hut, on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
A mannequin head lies beside a hut, on the banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
8 / 22
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Workers of Torrent Power Limited remove kites and thread tangled up in electric power cables after the end of the kite flying season in Ahmedabad, India, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
9 / 22
A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
A woman exercises inside a public park on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata, India, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
10 / 22
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
A villager attempts to control a bull during the annual bull-taming festival called Jallikattu, which is part of south India's Pongal harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai, India, January 15, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
11 / 22
A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
A Hindu priest holds a rooster as he prays before sacrificing the rooster on the banks of river Howrah on the occasion of "Makar Sankranti" festival in Chakmaghat village in the northeastern state of Tripura, India, January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Close
12 / 22
A Hindu holy woman undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A Hindu holy woman undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A Hindu holy woman undergoes an eye examination at a free eye-care camp organised by social workers at a makeshift shelter, before heading for an annual trip to Sagar Island for the one-day festival of "Makar Sankranti", in Kolkata, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Close
13 / 22
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 10, 2018
A man wrapped in a blanket sleeps outside a closed shop on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi, India, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
14 / 22
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
Kite-flying enthusiasts fly kites on the first day of the eight-day-long International Kite Festival in Ahmedabad, India, January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
15 / 22
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, January 04, 2018
School children attend a yoga session on the last day of a week-long camp in Ahmedabad, India January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
16 / 22
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January...more

Reuters / Monday, January 01, 2018
Students react as water from earthen pitchers is poured on them to take a holy bath during a ceremony organised to resemble the annual month-long Hindu religious festival of Magh Mela, held during the Hindu month of Magh, in Ahmedabad, India, January 1, 2018. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
17 / 22
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, December 28, 2017
Fishermen cover their heads and part of their boats with blankets and straw as they wait to catch fish in the waters of the Anchar Lake on a cold winter day in Srinagar December 28, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
18 / 22
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal

Reuters / Wednesday, December 27, 2017
Workers climb scaffolding to clean the walls of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India December 27, 2017. REUTERS/Saumya Khandelwal
Close
19 / 22
A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
A man dresses as Santa Claus at a pre-Christmas party in Mumbai, India, December 17, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 22
A woman gets an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) painted in her hair at a parlor to promote voting ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A woman gets an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) painted in her hair at a parlor to promote voting ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
A woman gets an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) painted in her hair at a parlor to promote voting ahead of Gujarat state assembly election in Ahmedabad, India, December 7, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
21 / 22
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Reuters / Thursday, November 30, 2017
A porter sleeps on a stairway at a wholesale market in Bengaluru, India, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Paris under water

Paris under water

Next Slideshows

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

05 Feb 2018
Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

Cricket: India vs South Africa ODI

India cruise to a thumping nine-wicket victory over South Africa in second ODI.

04 Feb 2018
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India this week.

03 Feb 2018
Travel chaos in China

Travel chaos in China

Hundreds of millions of Chinese are on the move ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

02 Feb 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

Debut launch of SpaceX Falcon Heavy

A new SpaceX jumbo rocket in line to become the world's most powerful launch vehicle in operation blasts off from Florida in its debut test launch.

North Korean orchestra sails into South

North Korean orchestra sails into South

The Mangyongbong 92, a ferry once suspected of transporting parts for Pyongyang's missile program, arrives in Mukho, South Korea with 140 members of a North Korean orchestra on board.

Barred from Libyan ghost city

Barred from Libyan ghost city

More than six years after they were forced to leave their homes in the civil war that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, tens of thousands of residents of Tawergha are still living in a temporary camp in Benghazi.

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Nearly 200 victims gave horrifying testimony about decades of abuse from the disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor, who will serve an effective life sentence after three convictions.

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

Air strikes pound Syrian rebel stronghold

The United Nations called on Tuesday for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria of at least a month, as heavy air strikes were reported to have killed dozens of people in the last major rebel stronghold near Damascus.

Singapore Airshow

Singapore Airshow

Highlights from the Singapore Airshow.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel begins deporting African migrants

Israel starts handing out notices to 20,000 male African migrants giving them two months to leave the country or risk being thrown in jail.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast